Carter Mountain Orchard kicking off 2021 spring season

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 2020 at Carter Mountain Orchard was a whirl-wind with constant changes to adhere to all guidelines during the pandemic. Now it’s time for the mountain to start its spring season, and the owners are hoping for a little more normalcy.

“We’re following all the county and state mandates,” Cynthia Chiles said.

That’s been the theme for all businesses trying to navigate the pandemic world. Chiles, whose family owns Carter Mountain Orchard, says they’re no different.

“We’ll just continue to follow the guidelines from the health department from the state and the county,” she said.

The pandemic brought a host of changes to how the orchard operated.

“We were really trying to satisfy as many people as we could during that time so when I look back it was a whirlwind,” Chiles said.

Some of those changes are here again this season including capacity limits to the Sunset series.

“We’ll continue some ticketed events this year because even though we’ll be able to allow more people, I still want to kind of keep that under control until we are way on the other side,” she explained.

Chiles says safety is the main priority but she still hopes everyone can come out and enjoy the views from the mountain top.

“It was a great winter for us, we got lots of nice cool weather,” she said. “We had rain, and now the trees are waking up, the grass is getting green, the sky is clear, spring is just a promise of the crop to come in the year.”

With this being the opening weekend of the 2021 season, Chiles says she excited for what’s to come.

“It just feels great,” she said. “Bold Rock is back with us, we’re kind of running at three quarters speed now, just looking forward to our first fruit.”

The mountain says you can expect to see peaches in June followed by apples in late August but in the mean time, the mountain is back open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

