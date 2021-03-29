CDC extends moratorium on evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended their eviction moratorium through June 30. It was previously scheduled to end on March 31.

The updated order from the CDC states that anywhere from 30-40 million people were at risk for eviction in August of 2020. It also states that at the beginning of March, more than four million adults were at risk for eviction.

“The order has stabilized things a little bit and obviously we are far from done with the pandemic so having the ability to keep a roof over some people’s heads while they are trying to get back on track is a very helpful thing,” Shannon Porter, the executive director of Mercy House, said.

Mercy House is a non-profit organization that fights against poverty and homelessness.

“People who have lost their jobs or had hours cut back or have had to stay home and care for their children because the schools are closed. We were able to assist and make sure a lot of those folks did not face eviction or make sure while they needed the assistance, they can get their rent paid and get back to work,” Porter explained.

Did you know that Mercy House has now helped over 300 local households who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19... Posted by Mercy House, Inc. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The order states that a landlord cannot evict any “covered person” from a residential property during the covered time of the order.

Covered persons include tenets, lessee or resident.

If the following applies to the tenet, they are considered protected under the order.

They have given their best effort to obtain resources/government assistance

They meet certain income limitations,

Has tried to make partial payments as best, “the individual’s circumstances may permit”

Eviction would, “render the individual homeless or force the individual to move into or live in close quarters in a new congregate or shared living setting.”

In a press conference on Monday, White House secretary Jen Psaki said that there was more than $21 billion in emergency rental assistance.

“This of course is an act that included coordination from the treasury department, HUD, USDA, the CFPB and the FTC,” Psaki added.

There are limitations, the order does not protect those engaging in criminal activity on the property but, “covered persons may not be evicted on the sole basis that they are alleged to have committed the crime of trespass where the underlying activity is a covered person remaining in a residential property despite non-payment of rent.”

Porter says while there may be a ban on evictions the cost of living in the residence continues to pile up.

“Getting out and trying to do what you can right now as the economy starts to open up is what we would encourage everyone to do,” Porter said.

To find more information for those struggling with rent during the pandemic, click here.

