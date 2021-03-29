Advertisement

Community Spotlight: Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition

Kyle Lawrence of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition rides along the Northend Greenway in Harrisonburg, Va.(WHSV)
By John Rodgers
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition is a community organization looking to create more opportunities for safe bicycling and walking in the valley, two activities that have seen an increase during the pandemic.

One project the coalition has helped with is the development of the Northend Greenway in Harrisonburg.

“Greenways are super transformative for our community and for all communities,” said Kyle Lawrence, executive director of the SVBC. “They provide a safe space for people to walk and bike separate from traffic, and they allow not only for active recreation, but for active transportation.”

The coalition has been part of the Shenandoah Valley for 35 years. It has volunteer opportunities ranging from advocacy to trail work.

“Our natural assets are just really amazing, the mountains and trails and the land that we have here,” Lawrence added. “So being able to get more people to have the opportunity to enjoy outdoor recreation and active transportation is super exciting and really rewarding.”

You can find out more about the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition at this website.

