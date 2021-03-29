Downtown Harrisonburg to hold “Shop Hop” event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Easter is this weekend, on Sunday, April 4, and Downtown Harrisonburg is getting ready for a fun Easter egg hunt.

The Friendly City Merchants group, along with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has put together the first ever “Shop Hop” event.

On Saturday, April 3, registered participants can make their way around Downtown Harrisonburg, finding goodies at nearly twenty local shops.

There will be two time slots for the hunt: one from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and another from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Participants will first pick up an authorized event bag from Oasis Fine Art and Craft, and then they will be free to start their hunt.

“Just imagine, you go downtown, you get 18 free eggs with stuff in them!” said Barbara Camph of Oasis and Friendly City Merchants. “We’re hoping that the third will be a pretty day, stroll around get your eggs, maybe pop into a shop or two, do some shopping get a coffee, you know, just have a great family outing.”

Eggs will hold items such as candy, toys and even coupons to various Downtown businesses, and Camph says, registration is free, but is required.

To register, click on this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shop-hop-egg-hunt-downtown-harrisonburg-tickets-145322514553

