Driver enters Alford plea for involuntary manslaughter in deadly car crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Joshua Morgan, from Broadway, was in court Monday morning for the 2019 head-on collision that killed Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Employee Raven Morgan (the two individuals are unrelated).

Family members of both the victim and the defendant watched as Joshua Morgan entered an Alford plea, meaning he does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him.

The crash happened on August 5, 2019, along Brock’s Gap Road, Route 259, after Joshua Morgan crossed a solid yellow line allegedly attempting to pass vehicles in front of him.

He crashed head-on into a Hyundai Elantra traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Hyundai, Raven Morgan, died at the scene. She was 30 years old.

Joshua Morgan originally stated that his car had malfunctioned, causing the crash. But Event Data Recorder (EDR) findings showed that when he crossed over the line, Joshua was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not have any car malfunctions.

He also slammed on the brakes right before impact.

Joshua Morgan gave a statement at the end of the trial in which he apologized to Raven and her family, saying not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about what he did.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 4, 2021.

