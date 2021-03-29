Advertisement

Family of student who died to push for more anti-hazing laws

As the VCU community continues to mourn and remember Adam Oakes, a virtual vigil for the 19-year-old will take place Wednesday night.
As the VCU community continues to mourn and remember Adam Oakes, a virtual vigil for the 19-year-old will take place Wednesday night.(Family Photos)
By Associated Press and WRIC-TV
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Family members of a Virginia college student who died after an alleged hazing incident said they’re still seeking justice. WRIC-TV reported Monday that the family of Adam Oakes will fight for stronger anti-hazing legislation.

The family said it also wants to create a non-profit to educate kids who are transitioning from high school to college about alcohol and fraternities.

Eric Oakes, Adam’s father, said he cries every morning over his son’s death. The freshman was found unresponsive last month at an off-campus residence near Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

Oakes’ family said he was ordered to drink large amounts of whiskey and then blindfolded. Family members say he ran into a tree. Authorities are yet to say how he died.

