Harrisonburg Salvation Army to distribute Easter Food bags Wednesday
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will be distributing 200 Easter Food bags on Wednesday, March 31, on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The bags are being distributed at the Corps at 185 Ashby Ave. from 9 a.m. until noon.
The Salvation Army says the bags are made possible through donations made from the community. Perdue Foods also pitched in to donate.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.