Harrisonburg Salvation Army to distribute Easter Food bags Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will be distributing 200 Easter Food bags on Wednesday, March 31, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The bags are being distributed at the Corps at 185 Ashby Ave. from 9 a.m. until noon.

The Salvation Army says the bags are made possible through donations made from the community. Perdue Foods also pitched in to donate.

