Henrico community mourns shooting death of teen girl

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico student Lucia Bremer was described as a “joyful farmer,” “beloved daughter” and “truly one-of-a-kind.” Now, the community is mourning her death after a shooting took her life on Friday.

Police responded to Windingridge Drive on Friday afternoon after gunfire erupted in the Henrico neighborhood, which is near Godwin High School. A witness said he saw two girls walking with a man behind them, assuming they were together. Shortly afterward, he heard gunshots.

[ Teenage girl dies after being shot in Henrico’s west end; suspect in custody ]

In a letter to the students of Quioccasin Middle School, Principal Melanie Phipps identified Bremer as an eighth grade student who was “wise beyond her years.”

“Talking to her didn’t feel like talking to a middle schooler,” Phipps wrote. “Lucia was exceptional; truly one-of-a-kind. She was brave, hardworking, and kind to everyone. Her smile would light up the entire room.”

Bremer’s mother said Lucia’s name means “light.” To Phipps, that was the perfect way to describe her.

“She radiated happiness, and she loved our school,” Phipps said.

Liberty Tree Farm LLC, a public Facebook page, stated in a post that their daughter, Lucia Whalen Bremer, was killed on March 26.

“Our beloved daughter and joyful farmer, Lucia Whalen Bremer, was killed in a senseless act of gun violence,” the post stated.

Phipps said the school plans to have an opportunity for staff, students and family to grieve in a virtual setting on Sunday, March 28. The school also plans to have additional police presence on Monday.

“Words can barely begin to describe the tragedy and loss for our community and beyond,” Phipps said.

A group of Lucia’s friends and teammates said the teen was always smiling and could light up a room. They also say she was part of the elite soccer team at her middle school where she played center.

“It’s better being with people that know her because then we can talk about it and it get it off your chest,” Rosie Keller said.

“She wouldn’t want us to be crying and she’d want us to just be remembering all the good times we had together, another friend said.

Saturday afternoon Lucia’s friends gathered on the path where the incident took place to create their own vigil, laying down flowers and signing their names on a soccer ball in her memory. They said that being together is helping them through this unimaginable loss.

“She was really bright in our life so this is just something that we can pay back and be bright during this time of grief,” Ainsley Johnson said.

“When I was by myself I felt a lot more sad, but now when I’m with people I feel happier and I can actually talk a lot about it.,” Lily Budzinski said.

Hickoryridge Rd Homeowner Association President Meagan Cinder set up luminaries and tied green ribbons in Lucia’s memory.

“We’re here to support the families that were involved,” Cinder said. “We just wanted to let people know that if they needed to come bring flowers and card and if they needed a spot to grieve that this is here.

Henrico police brought a juvenile suspect into custody on Saturday, and due to his age, no identity was released. The minor was arrested under petitions for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by juvenile, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

