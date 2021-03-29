Officials: Former pastor of Toms Brook United Methodist facing aggravated sexual battery charge

UPDATE (12:18 p.m.)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A former pastor of Toms Brook United Methodist Church in Toms Brook, Va., has reportedly been arrested and charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery, according to the Woodstock Police Department.

According to the church’s website, Stanley Thompson retired on March 18. According to arrest logs and case files, Thompson was arrested on March 25 and is currently being held in Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail without bond.

Police say the alleged offenses occurred from August 2020 until October 2020.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on April 15, 2021.

The investigation remains active, so officials say they are unable to release additional details at this time. Stay with WHSV as we continue to follow this story.

