RCSO: Harrisonburg man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) reports an individual who fled from law enforcement on Friday evening, March 26, has been arrested with assistance from the Harrisonburg Police Department.

According to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson with RCSO, on Friday evening, Treyvon Diante Medley-Green of Harrisonburg was clocked speeding through a radar on Route 42, just north of Harrisonburg.

Officials say Medley-Green refused to stop, hit another vehicle in the Harmony Square area and fled on foot in the area behind Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.

Officials say Medley-Green was arrested in that area. Officials say Medley-Green only caused property damage from hitting the vehicle.

Police say there were no injuries reported during the incident.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.