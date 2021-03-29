Sentara RMH accelerates wage increase for staff

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Sentara RMH recently said its $15 minimum wage increase will be coming to staff eight months sooner than originally planned for January 2022.

In a press release, Sentara recently chose to accelerate the process. The starting wage is twice the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

RMH Vice President of Operations Rita Bunch says they are pleased to show gratitude to their staff through the wage increase and they hope it will attract more workers.

“I think it’s important right now you know it helps us retain and attract talented folks in our community,” Bunch said, “and we’re looking for those people who really want to make a difference and who want to be in our community to care for our community.”

The increase goes into effect in May and will benefit more than 5 percent of the hospital’s employees.

Bunch says they hope this wage increase will help boost morale among staff who have been working hard throughout the pandemic.

“This is just a way for us to say thank you to our staff. This has been a very difficult year for everyone, and so we wanted to accelerate the process as a way to just show our appreciation for our team,” Bunch said.

Sentara also announced they are investing $43 million in team members through pay increases. The combined raises will benefit more than 90 percent of staff.

