Sentara RMH to gift employees with up to $1,500

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

It’s a gift of appreciation for employees at Sentara RMH. The hospital rewarding the compassion and perseverance of its health care workers who have worked through the pandemic, with a gift of up to $1,500.

“We’ve seen the stress and the work ethic and commitment that staff has given. The battles that they face every day in terms of taking care of our community is truly remarkable,” said Doug Moyer, the President of Sentara RMH.

Clinical caregivers and support staff who work directly with patients in Sentara hospitals and outpatient settings, will receive $1,500. All other eligible team members who have supported Sentara operations will receive $750.

Hospital President, Doug Moyer, says he is so excited to be able to acknowledge the hard work of the staff.

“They’ve given so much over the course of the last year it’s so good to see that be recognized,” said Moyer.

Those employees will receive that gift in the next few days.

