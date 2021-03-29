Advertisement

UVA joins study to determine vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing infection

Students on the UVA Lawn
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is participating in a national study examining infection and transmission risks among college students who receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

UVA hopes to enroll approximately 600 student volunteers in the national Prevent COVID U study, launched by the COVID-19 Prevention Network(CoVPN 3006).

The study also aims to better understand if the vaccine prevents asymptomatic infection and how it reduces the risk of transmission to others.

“These are important public health questions that will help inform what public health authorities can tell people that they can or cannot do after they’ve been vaccinated,” Dr. Eric Houpt, professor and chief of infectious diseases at UVA, said.

The study will last five months, and students volunteers must be 18 to 26 and healthy to participate in the study. Participants are required to complete daily questionnaires via an app, swab their nose for COVID-19 infection, as well as provide periodic blood samples.

Students interested in volunteering can call 434-924-5362 or email questions to CoVPN3006study@virginia.edu.

