Advertisement

UVA to limit single-use plastics due to new executive order

(WIBW)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam recently signed an executive order aimed at keeping plastics out of landfills across Virginia. Executive Order 77 requires higher education institutions like the University of Virginia, to eliminate single-use plastics, like plastic bottles or bags.

E.O. 77 directs universities, colleges and state agencies, to stop buying, selling or distributing single-use plastics that are not for medical, public health, or safety use. That means tens of thousands of plastics like disposable cups or straws, things that can’t be recycled, will be saved from landfills.

“Most of us have grown up with the mantra of reduce, reuse, recycle, and at the very start of that is to reduce, so we can’t really reuse all plastic, and most statistics we’ve seen, we don’t reuse or recycling it. Most of it ends up being incinerated or going to a landfill,” said Pat Calvert with the Virginia Conservation Network.

Andrea Trimble with UVA’s Sustainability office said the university is already working to keep grounds more green.

“UVA Dine, they have several plastic reduction efforts that they’ve been undertaking with straws and with bags and with single use utensils, and we’ve been continuing our recycling and composting options,” Trimble said. “It really will add up and make a big difference in our environmental footprint.”

Calvert said the legislation is just a starting point.

“We are certainly one of the first leaders and the states in the south to take such a strong stance on plastics,” he said.

State agencies and universities will have about six months to develop a plan to completely eliminate non-essential single-use plastics by 2025.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings
A mother of 6 was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina, according to authorities.
Sheriff: Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 South in N.C.
Christina Angelique Formyduval is accused of abusing her daughter with a homemade paddle.
N.C. mother accused of beating child with belt, homemade paddle
WHSV's Bob Corso will retire on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Former co-anchors, colleagues congratulate WHSV’s Bob Corso retirement
Augusta Kitchen
Augusta County meals and lodging taxes will increase July 1

Latest News

Lucia Bremer
Henrico community mourns shooting death of teen girl
Open house held in Nelson County
Vietnam War and Foreign Conflicts Foundation holds open house in Nelson County
Carter Mountain
Carter Mountain Orchard kicking off 2021 spring season
JMU Infant Toddler Language Lab
Infant Toddler Language Lab at JMU is looking for participants for research programs