Vietnam War and Foreign Conflicts Foundation holds open house in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Along Route 29 In Nelson County, the history of the Vietnam War is being kept alive, giving people of all ages a look at what life was like on the front lines.

“The 29th is national Vietnam day and this is the closest that we could get to it, so this is in celebration of National Vietnam Day,” Vietnam Veteran and member of the Vietnam War And Foreign Conflicts Foundation Larry Saunders said.

The foundation hosted an open house March 27 and 28, featuring about one third of the memorabilia the foundation owns.

“We got them at 11 different locations right,” Saunders said. “Now, we’re paying for storage. So we’re actually looking for a building larger than this, that we can display everything in it.”

The Foundation purchased the collection from the museum that was once in Ruckersville, with the goal to eventually find a space to continue that museum in Nelson County.

“This is an educational museum for the kids, and they’re able to touch the museum and they can get in and sit in a helicopter,” Saunders said.

Vietnam Veteran and volunteer at the open house Patrick Kelly says it’s important this history is remembered.

“The youth has to know about the sacrifices that were made by the generations before,” he said.

Kelly also hopes the museum can find a permanent home.

“This is the only museum dedicated to the Vietnam War, it’s the biggest one in the United States. It’s great to have all this stuff preserved for future generations,” Kelly said.

Saunders believes it’s important people learn, what he says, is the correct history of the war and this museum is a great way to do just that.

“People got the wrong idea of what was going on in Vietnam and we figured that people should learn the actual history of it. Most of us are veterans, we’re in our mid seventies now so we’re getting old,” he said.

