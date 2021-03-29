Advertisement

West Virginia city eyes Black hair non-discrimination bill

(NBC12)
By Associated Press and The Register-Herald
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — The city of Beckley is poised to join Morgantown and Charleston in passing a local ordinance to protect Black West Virginians from discrimination based on how they choose to wear their hair.

The Register-Herald reports Tarsha Bolt has been pushing for change since her son was told to remove his dreadlocks for high school basketball. His hair conformed to U.S. Army policy for Junior Reserves Officers’ Training Corps, but violated the basketball teams’ standard.

When he removed his dreadlocks, his hair no longer met the Army standard.

A majority of city council members told the paper that they support prohibiting discrimination based on hair textures and hairstyles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucia Bremer
Henrico community mourns shooting death of teen girl
Crystal Dawn Cox
Lyndhurst woman arrested after alleged assault and robbery
Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,392 on Sunday
Stop Asian Hate march in Staunton
“Stop Asian Hate” march held in Staunton

Latest News

August 5th, 2019 head-on collision in Rockingham County
Driver enters Alford plea for involuntary manslaughter in deadly car crash
Clouds cleared out enough to get a shot of the Worm Moon. The first of four consecutive...
What’s up in the sky?: Week of 03/29-04/04
Sentara RMH in giving back to its employees who have worked throughout the pandemic.
Sentara RMH to gift employees with up to $1,500
Maggie Walker Governor's School in Richmond (FILE)
1 of the elite ‘Governor’s Schools’ sees uptick in diversity