What’s up in the sky?: Week of 03/29-04/04

Clouds cleared out enough to get a shot of the Worm Moon. The first of four consecutive...
Clouds cleared out enough to get a shot of the Worm Moon. The first of four consecutive supermoons.(Tony Alverson)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Can you believe it? Thursday is the first day of April and Easter is this Sunday. Let’s take a look at what’s up in the sky this week.

Adding Daylight

Over the next week, we will gain about 15 minutes of added daylight again. The rate at which we gain daylight this week will go down by 2 minutes from 2 hours and 29 minutes a day to 2 minutes and 27 seconds a day. By April 4th, sunrise before 7 am again at 6:55 am with sunset at 7:41 pm. The next time the sun will rise after 7 am will be on September 20th! This means we will have 12 hours and 46 minutes of daylight by April 4th with 11 hours and 14 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and TimeTime VisibleMaximum Height (Degrees above the horizon)Direction it AppearsDirection it Disappears
Sat April 3, 8:57 pm5 min76°appears above NWdisappears above ESE
Sun April 4, 8:10 pm6 min44°appears above NWdisappears above ESE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonApril 4th, 6:02 am
New MoonApril 11th, 10:30 pm
First Quarter MoonApril 20th, 2:58 am
Full MoonApril 26th, 11:31 pm

The next full moon is called the Pink Moon. The Pink Moon’s name comes from the pink blooms of a wildflower Phlox subulata. This will be the second of four consecutive super moons in 2021.

Interesting Events:

On March 30th, zodiacal light returns again after dusk. After evening twilight, the western sky will have a faint light for about half an hour. It will extended up to where Mars is located. We will have zodiacal light until April 11th when the new moon arrives. This will occur around 8 pm or later as we progress through the week.

On April 4th, Asteroid 9 Metis will be at opposition. The asteroid will be well lit by the sun during the night and can be seen in the constellation Virgo.

