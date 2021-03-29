Advertisement

W.Va. Take Me Home Transition Program expands eligibility

(Source: WIS)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WHSV) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Medical Services announced federal changes to the Take Me Home Transition Program.

Program eligibility will be expanded to help more residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities move back into their own homes and apartments within the community.

Before the changes were made, individuals qualified for the Take Me Home Transition Program if they lived in a nursing or other long-term care facility for at least 90 consecutive days. Now, the requirement has been lowered to 60 days.

“This change will allow us to help individuals who wish to transition out of long-term care facilities even sooner,” said Take Me Home Transition Program Director Marcus Canaday in a press release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. “This is an important change, especially in light of the coronavirus global health emergency.”

For more information on the program, click here or call 1-855-519-7557.

