Advertisement

400 homes evacuated, Rushmore closed amid South Dakota fires

Authorities say three separate wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced...
Authorities say three separate wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of at least 400 homes northwest of Rapid City and shut down Mount Rushmore.(City of Rapid City via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEMO, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say three separate wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of at least 400 homes northwest of Rapid City and shut down Mount Rushmore.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department said a fire that started near Schroeder Road in the Nemo area, about 15 miles northwest of Rapid City, had burned as much as 1 1/2 square miles and was “still moving” on Monday afternoon.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, in Rapid City to oversee the response, said the fire started on private property.

Two additional blazes were burning southwest of Rapid City, near Keystone, with one covering an estimated 75 acres and the other 20 acres.

That caused Mount Rushmore National Memorial to close, as well as surrounding roads.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucia Bremer
Henrico community mourns shooting death of teen girl
Crystal Dawn Cox
Lyndhurst woman arrested after alleged assault and robbery
File image
Officials: Former pastor of Toms Brook United Methodist facing aggravated sexual battery charge
August 5th, 2019 head-on collision in Rockingham County
Driver enters Alford plea for involuntary manslaughter in deadly car crash
Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along the oceanfront in Virginia...
Police: 2 dead, 3 arrested in Virginia Beach shootings

Latest News

The tractor-trailer was hauling 40,000 pounds of paper
Mechanical issue causes tractor-trailer to catch fire on I-95
The Central Shenandoah Health District continues to focus on groups in Phase 1a and 1b.
50,000 COVID-19 doses administered by Central Shenandoah Health District
Albemarle County farm in legal battle over ban on llamas in public spaces
Albemarle County farm in legal battle over possible ban on llamas
Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
Derek Chauvin's trial begins with George Floyd's final moments