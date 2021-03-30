Advertisement

50,000 COVID-19 doses administered by Central Shenandoah Health District

The Central Shenandoah Health District continues to focus on groups in Phase 1a and 1b.
The Central Shenandoah Health District continues to focus on groups in Phase 1a and 1b.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District continues its efforts to vaccinate the Shenandoah Valley. On Monday, the CSHD gave its 50,000 COVID-19 shot.

Last week, 6,850 vaccines went to those in Phase 1a and Phase 1b, many of those being second doses.

“We also concentrated on people ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions and 65+,” Marsha Rodeffer, the Nurse Manager with the health district, said.

Also, last week on the vaccination agenda was heading to some local poultry plants.

“That has been wonderful. We did that last week. We also went to some other manufacturing locations and continue this week, so we’re really pleased to be on-site and we had a great response with that,” Rodeffer said.

Phase 1a, 1b, ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions and those 65-years-old and older will continue to be targeted this week.

Rodeffer said health district staff were excited to receive additional Moderna doses this week and last week, and she said vaccine supply will continue to ramp up over the weeks.

Staff will continue working on Phase 1a and 1b individuals, and by mid-April, Rodeffer hopes to finish up those groups so they can open to people in Phase 1c.

Rodeffer reminds the community that if you’re interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, make sure you complete your registration.

“The vaccines you get weekly are based on what you gave,” Rodeffer said. “If you get sent 2,000 doses and only give 1,000, the following week the allocation would be cut.”

You can pre-register or update your registration, click here.

