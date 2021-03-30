Advertisement

ACSO seeking public’s assistance with locating wanted person

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a wanted person.

Officials are searching for Michael W. Clifton, who is described as a 32-year-old white male. Clifton is reportedly 5′9″ and weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Officials say Clifton is currently wanted for a capias out of Waynesboro City and a felony motor vehicle theft charge out of Augusta County.

Wanted Person The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a wanted...

Posted by Augusta County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Donald L. Smith on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

If anyone has information on Clifton’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 5th, 2019 head-on collision in Rockingham County
Driver enters Alford plea for involuntary manslaughter in deadly car crash
File image
Officials: Former pastor of Toms Brook United Methodist facing aggravated sexual battery charge
Lucia Bremer
Henrico community mourns shooting death of teen girl
Treyvon Diante Medley-Green of Harrisonburg.
RCSO: Harrisonburg man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement
Lucia Bremer
14-year-old arraigned, held at detention center for murder of Va. teen

Latest News

NBC29 File Image.
New fund coming out soon for restaurants impacted by COVID-19
Evictions continue in Virginia despite federal moratorium
Money
Mine safety training grants available from US government
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,432 on Tuesday