ACSO seeking public’s assistance with locating wanted person

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a wanted person.

Officials are searching for Michael W. Clifton, who is described as a 32-year-old white male. Clifton is reportedly 5′9″ and weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Officials say Clifton is currently wanted for a capias out of Waynesboro City and a felony motor vehicle theft charge out of Augusta County.

If anyone has information on Clifton’s whereabouts, they are being asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

