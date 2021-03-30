Albemarle County farm in legal battle over possible ban on llamas

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One farm in Albemarle County is leading the charge to overturn a possible ban on llamas on public land in the United States. The lawsuit will decide whether people can interact and experience these animals in a public setting moving forward.

Steven Harrison and Paige McGrath at Lower Sherwood Farm are in the legal battle of their lifetime trying to keep their llamas in the agritourism business.

“It really is unfair to target them, particularly when there’s no proof that they do carry any disease, and the llama community has fought this fight before,” McGrath said.

At Lower Sherwood Farm, Harrison and McGrath own dozens of llamas and other animals. It is the biggest llama farm in the state and a top tourist attraction.

“They are a part of our lives and have been for 35 years now,” McGrath said.

“Everybody loves them, the animals are super sweet,” Harrison said. “We’re more about agritourism which is people coming to the farm and it is educational as well. It’s not every day that everyone gets to meet their own personal llama and take them on a walk.”

Llamas have already been banned from the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska (ANWR) in Alaska.

“This is the first time that they’ve actually banned them and we’re afraid that other places in the country with similar situations will end up doing the same thing,” McGrath said.

“The Fish and Wildlife Service have initially banned llamas and alpacas from the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve, based on a claim that they will transmit diseases to the local sheep population, " Harrison said. “While we have to be cognizant of how well sheep are affected by non-native livestock, there’s been no evidence that llamas or alpacas will transmit this disease to those sheep.”

Through a GoFundMe campaign called the “Llama Defense Fund,’ Harrison and McGrath are trying to raise money and awareness.

“It’s been slow going raising money because it’s been hard to get the word out,” McGrath said.

They’ve raised about $5,000 so far, but think they’ll need 20 times that to fight Washington and keep federal regulators from expanding the llama bans.

“We don’t want these guys taken away they’re important, not just for agritourism for small farms like ours, but also for therapy and education as well,” Harrison said. “We don’t want to be prevented from taking our animals on public lands so that everyone can enjoy them.”

