Advertisement

Biden’s dog involved in another biting incident

The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.

It happened Monday afternoon on the White House South Lawn.

Two people with knowledge of the incident said it involved a National Park Service employee.

It required medical attention from the White House Medical Unit.

Major is a 3-year-old German shepherd the Bidens adopted in 2018.

The first biting incident last month was described as a nip as Major was getting acclimated to his new surroundings.

The White House said out of an abundance of caution Major was sent to the Biden’s Delaware home where he received training before he returned.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 5th, 2019 head-on collision in Rockingham County
Driver enters Alford plea for involuntary manslaughter in deadly car crash
File image
Officials: Former pastor of Toms Brook United Methodist facing aggravated sexual battery charge
Lucia Bremer
Henrico community mourns shooting death of teen girl
A vehicle crash on I-64 at mile marker 87.6 in Augusta County has caused delays and lane...
UPDATE: VSP confirm one fatality in vehicle crash on I-64
Treyvon Diante Medley-Green of Harrisonburg.
RCSO: Harrisonburg man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement

Latest News

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
President Joe Biden calls the new Georgia voting law "an atrocity."
GOP governors ignore Biden’s latest plea on mask mandates
Northam and U.S. Transportation Secretary announce $3.7 billion for rail improvement
Coming soon: Regal Theatre in Harrisonburg to reopen May 21
Coming soon: Regal Theatre in Harrisonburg to reopen May 21
Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as Floyd stopped moving