Advertisement

Bridgewater tops Eastern Mennonite in softball doubleheader

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a local softball rivalry, Bridgewater College swept a doubleheader over Eastern Mennonite Monday afternoon.

The Eagles won game one 6-2, and took game two 10-2.

It was the home opener for EMU and first home games for the program in almost two years.

Eastern Mennonite is now 1-5. The Royals will visit Roanoke Saturday for a doubleheader.

Bridgewater stays undefeated. The Eagles are now 6-0 in 2021 and will be right back at it Tuesday on the road for a doubleheader at home against Shenandoah.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucia Bremer
Henrico community mourns shooting death of teen girl
File image
Officials: Former pastor of Toms Brook United Methodist facing aggravated sexual battery charge
August 5th, 2019 head-on collision in Rockingham County
Driver enters Alford plea for involuntary manslaughter in deadly car crash
Treyvon Diante Medley-Green of Harrisonburg.
RCSO: Harrisonburg man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement
Lucia Bremer
14-year-old arraigned, held at detention center for murder of Va. teen

Latest News

JMU quarterbacks Gage Maloney (left) and Cole Johnson (center)
JMU may have a QB decision to make Saturday
Spotswood tops Turner Ashby Monday night.
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Monday, March 29
JMU volleyball tops William & Mary Sunday afternoon 3-0.
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, March 28
No. 1 JMU dominates William & Mary, 38-10 (11 p.m. report)
No. 1 JMU dominates William & Mary, 38-10 (11 p.m. report)