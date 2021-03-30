Bridgewater tops Eastern Mennonite in softball doubleheader

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a local softball rivalry, Bridgewater College swept a doubleheader over Eastern Mennonite Monday afternoon.

The Eagles won game one 6-2, and took game two 10-2.

It was the home opener for EMU and first home games for the program in almost two years.

Eastern Mennonite is now 1-5. The Royals will visit Roanoke Saturday for a doubleheader.

Bridgewater stays undefeated. The Eagles are now 6-0 in 2021 and will be right back at it Tuesday on the road for a doubleheader at home against Shenandoah.

