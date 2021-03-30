Advertisement

Coming soon: Regal Theatre in Harrisonburg to reopen May 21

By John Hood
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The movies will be returning back to the silver screen in Harrisonburg just in time for the big summer blockbusters.

Regal Cinemas posted on its website the theater located off of University Boulevard will reopen on May 21, along with a long list of theaters across the country beginning April 1.

The theater closed back in October, and according to Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings Call, the theater planned to reopen sometime this spring.

While we may have a chance to get some fresh popcorn again, there will be some change added to your movie-going experience, including face masks that must be worn at all times unless you are eating.

Other changes listed on the site included groups being asked to leave two seats between each other, and each theater operating at 30 percent capacity per the state’s guidelines for indoor venues.

