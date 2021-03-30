Advertisement

Crews respond to brush fire near Town of Shenandoah

Crews respond to brush fire in Shenandoah
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire along Batman Road near the Town of Shenandoah on Tuesday.

According to Chief Dustin Lucas, first responders were dispatched to the area around 1:30 p.m. He said the the fire was under control but it had spread eight to 10 acres.

Firefighters are monitoring hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

