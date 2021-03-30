Dynamic Aviation employee in need of living kidney donor

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - March is National Kidney Month and many in the community are trying to bring awareness to kidney disease including members at Bridgewater-based Dynamic Aviation.

For the past four years and throughout the pandemic, Candy Shifflett has been protecting and cleaning for the staff at Dynamic Aviation.

“It’s always a matter of safety and we want to keep everybody safe. We don’t want any statistics,” Shifflett said. “They’re not messy people, you just maintain and it’s a great place.”

It’s a workplace Shifflett said co-workers are like family: a place where she can always talk to her coworkers and she enjoy watching planes land.

“You’re still like a kid because you’re kind of like, ‘Where’s it at? Where’s it at?’” Shifflett laughed about the nearby aircraft.

For a year that’s been filled with hardships, it become even more difficult in 2020 when the 53-year-old woman was recommended to be added to a transplant list for a new kidney.

“I have what they call polycystic kidney disease,” Shifflett said. “It’s basically hereditary. I was kind of hoping to live out my life without any complications. "

Health officials said could take at least three years before your name comes across the list. Shifflett believes she will have to be on dialysis in order to keep working.

Shifflett calls herself a survivor. Being an only child of her late parents, she is on her own.

It’s something she takes pride in and describes herself as someone who always wants to help others with nothing in return.

Her work family, however, is hoping to speed up the process and this month have posted and shared Shifflett’s story on social media. They’re hoping to spread more awareness for the need for living kidney donors and hopefully find a match for Shifflett.

“She cares about coming in, she cares for our folks,” Joel Shank, vice president of human resources for Dynamic Aviation, said. “She’s been one of the team members who have done a great job dealing with all of the pandemic restrictions taking care of us and we in a way want to take care of giving back to her as well.”

The donor does not have to be a match in order to be a living donor. Contact Candy for more information: cshifflett@dynamicaviation.com or call (540) 828-6070.

“I’m just wanting to find a selfless person that will be willing to donate me a kidney so I can live a productive life and I would love them forever,” Shifflett said.

