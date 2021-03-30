Advertisement

Evictions continue in Virginia despite federal moratorium

By Associated Press and The Washington Post
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Evictions are continuing in Virginia despite a nationwide moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Washington Post reported Monday that evictions are still happening because of loopholes and misinformation. Housing advocates say that more than 11,000 eviction judgments were made in the state between September and December of last year.

One of the problems is that tenants must know about the protections. They have to print out and sign a declaration that they’re unable to pay rent. And they have to bring it to the landlord.

Another problem is that the moratorium applies only to failure-to-pay-rent cases. Someone could be still be evicted over a noise complaint or a lease expiring.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 5th, 2019 head-on collision in Rockingham County
Driver enters Alford plea for involuntary manslaughter in deadly car crash
File image
Officials: Former pastor of Toms Brook United Methodist facing aggravated sexual battery charge
Lucia Bremer
Henrico community mourns shooting death of teen girl
Treyvon Diante Medley-Green of Harrisonburg.
RCSO: Harrisonburg man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement
Lucia Bremer
14-year-old arraigned, held at detention center for murder of Va. teen

Latest News

File image
ACSO seeking public’s assistance with locating wanted person
NBC29 File Image.
New fund coming out soon for restaurants impacted by COVID-19
Money
Mine safety training grants available from US government
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,432 on Tuesday