HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have issued burn bans for the areas on Tuesday, March 30, according to a tweet from Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.

All open-air burning has been banned for Tuesday.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

ALL OPEN AIR BURNING HAS BEEN BANNED FOR HARRISONBURG CITY AND ROCKINGHAM COUNTY FOR TODAY, 3/30 pic.twitter.com/1MaJn7oEEW — Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC (@HRECC) March 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.