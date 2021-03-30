JMU may have a QB decision to make Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The no. 1 James Madison football team may have a decision to make at the quarterback position ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Dukes were without Gage Maloney in their win over William & Mary this past weekend.

Cole Johnson was the starter and led the Dukes to victory.

Johnson had been the starter to begin the season, but Maloney took over at quarterback against Elon, leading JMU to a win.

Maloney’s availability for Saturday’s upcoming game against Richmond is up in the air, but if he is available, who gets the start?

“I guess I probably do have a decision to make if Gage is available,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “Hopefully he is available and I guess we’ll find out Saturday what that decision is.”

Either way, Cignetti is confident in both under center.

“Two really good guys that are popular with their teammates. Both guys are really into winning, and whatever it takes to win. There’s no controversy there that’s for sure.”

JMU remained the top team in Monday’s Stats Perform FCS Poll. The Dukes will face Richmond on the road Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.