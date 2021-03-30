Advertisement

JMU may have a QB decision to make Saturday

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The no. 1 James Madison football team may have a decision to make at the quarterback position ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Dukes were without Gage Maloney in their win over William & Mary this past weekend.

Cole Johnson was the starter and led the Dukes to victory.

Johnson had been the starter to begin the season, but Maloney took over at quarterback against Elon, leading JMU to a win.

Maloney’s availability for Saturday’s upcoming game against Richmond is up in the air, but if he is available, who gets the start?

“I guess I probably do have a decision to make if Gage is available,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “Hopefully he is available and I guess we’ll find out Saturday what that decision is.”

Either way, Cignetti is confident in both under center.

“Two really good guys that are popular with their teammates. Both guys are really into winning, and whatever it takes to win. There’s no controversy there that’s for sure.”

JMU remained the top team in Monday’s Stats Perform FCS Poll. The Dukes will face Richmond on the road Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucia Bremer
Henrico community mourns shooting death of teen girl
File image
Officials: Former pastor of Toms Brook United Methodist facing aggravated sexual battery charge
August 5th, 2019 head-on collision in Rockingham County
Driver enters Alford plea for involuntary manslaughter in deadly car crash
Treyvon Diante Medley-Green of Harrisonburg.
RCSO: Harrisonburg man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement
Lucia Bremer
14-year-old arraigned, held at detention center for murder of Va. teen

Latest News

Bridgewater sweeps Eastern Mennonite in a doubleheader Monday.
Bridgewater tops Eastern Mennonite in softball doubleheader
Spotswood tops Turner Ashby Monday night.
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Monday, March 29
JMU volleyball tops William & Mary Sunday afternoon 3-0.
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, March 28
No. 1 JMU dominates William & Mary, 38-10 (11 p.m. report)
No. 1 JMU dominates William & Mary, 38-10 (11 p.m. report)