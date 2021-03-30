Mechanical issue causes tractor-trailer to catch fire on I-95
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a tractor-trailer fire shut down Interstate 95 north and south for hours in Spotsylvania County.
Troopers were called around 4:36 p.m. to the vehicle fire at mile-marker 125.
Officials said the 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was heading north when it caught on fire due to a mechanical issue.
The 35-year-old driver from Virginia Beach was not injured.
The tractor-trailer was hauling 40,000 pounds of paper.