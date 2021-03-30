Advertisement

Mine safety training grants available from US government

Money
Money(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The federal government is making up to $1 million available for grants to promote U.S. mine safety.

The Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration says the deadline for the Brookwood-Sago grant program is May 27, with grants to be awarded by Sept. 30.

The agency says the funding is to be used to support education and training to help prevent unsafe working conditions at mines.

The program honors 25 miners who died in 2001 in Brookwood, Alabama, at the Jim Walter Resources No. 5 mine, and in 2006 in Buckhannon, West Virginia, at the Sago Mine.

