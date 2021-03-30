Advertisement

New vegetable farm to provide thousands of pounds of produce for Waynesboro Public Schools

Julia Loman is the AMI farm manager with Waynesboro Public Schools.
Julia Loman is the AMI farm manager with Waynesboro Public Schools.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Allegheny Mountain Institute (AMI) is working with Waynesboro Public Schools to provide access to not only healthy eating, but to develop student achievement, physical health and leadership skills.

A three-year $300,000 annual grant from the Virginia Department of Education funds the vegetable farm that AMI leaders hope to use to harvest 5,000 pounds of produce from later this year.

“The middle school has a garden club and there were 25 kids out here helping us shape beds, remove rocks and lay compost,” Julia Loman, the AMI farm manager’ explained. “Summer school is happening here at the middle school. We are hoping to continue working with the garden club and possibly getting some high schoolers involved here.”

The students play a role in every part of the process.

“The hope is that classes are happening here and clubs are meeting and it is kind of integrated into the curriculum,” Loman added.

Big news -- we broke ground on the Waynesboro farm site! We also had 25 cubic yards of compost delivered from Panorama...

Posted by Allegheny Mountain Institute on Monday, March 22, 2021

Loman says the produce will be harvested and put back into the schools and the community,

“Most people are used to seeing food at a grocery store and maybe not making that connection between the soil and the earth that produces it and what they are eating. I think it gets kids to eat a more variety of vegetables,” Loman said.

To read more about the project, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 5th, 2019 head-on collision in Rockingham County
Driver enters Alford plea for involuntary manslaughter in deadly car crash
File image
Officials: Former pastor of Toms Brook United Methodist facing aggravated sexual battery charge
Lucia Bremer
Henrico community mourns shooting death of teen girl
A vehicle crash on I-64 at mile marker 87.6 in Augusta County has caused delays and lane...
UPDATE: VSP confirm one fatality in vehicle crash on I-64
Treyvon Diante Medley-Green of Harrisonburg.
RCSO: Harrisonburg man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement

Latest News

Northam and U.S. Transportation Secretary announce $3.7 billion for rail improvement
Coming soon: Regal Theatre in Harrisonburg to reopen May 21
Coming soon: Regal Theatre in Harrisonburg to reopen May 21
Dynamic Aviation employee in need of kidney donor
Dynamic Aviation employee in need of kidney donor
Evening Weather Forecast 3/30/3021
Evening Weather Forecast 3/30/3021