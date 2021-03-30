New Virginia law allows a governor to extend voter registration deadline if online system is down

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Northam signed HB 1810 last week, which allows a Virginia governor to extend the voter registration deadline in the event that an online voter registration system is down.

The extension would last for however long the system was offline.

A similar situation happened in 2016 and again in October of 2020 on the last day of voter registration, when everything was halted due to a cut cable.

Northam could not extend the deadline himself and it had to go through the courts.

Director of Elections and General Registrar in Harrisonburg Mark Finks said this will be helpful to local registrars by allowing quicker actions to be taken in emergency situations.

“It makes it a little bit clearer where the power is vested and what the process to get this extended is. I think hopefully this will give voters a little peace of mind that certain aspects of this won’t be up in the air,” Finks said.

He added that in the event that an online system does go down, all registrar offices in Virginia have paper applications.

The City of Harrisonburg has an upcoming primary on June 8th for the Democratic nominations for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General.

No-excuse early voting begins April 23; 45 days beforehand.

The Harrisonburg Electoral Board has adjusted early voting hours.

The City Hall atrium will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the last two Saturdays of early voting.

