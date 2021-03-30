Advertisement

Northam and U.S. Transportation Secretary announce $3.7 billion for rail improvement

(Source: governor.virginia.gov)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam announced a partnership with Amtrak, CSX and VRE that invests $3.7 billion dollars in the expansion and improvement of passenger, commuter and freight rail in the Commonwealth.

“It will be easier to hop an Amtrak to New York for the weekend. It will be easier to commute to work using VRE and it will be easier to take a train from Southwest Virginia to Northern Virginia,” Governor Northam said.

The money will be used to aid the Transforming Rail in Virginia program.

According to a press release, in the next 10 years, the funding will double Amtrak trains bringing nearly hour service, bring a 60 percent increase to VRE commuter service, create a foundation for a Southeast High-Speed Rail Corridor and more.

United States Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, also attended the announcement, highlighting the American Rescue Plan’s aid to transportation services nationwide.

“Far too many workers have been worrying not only about their safety but about the safety of their job about their next paycheck and too many passengers have occasion to worry about how they get to work. We are proud to say on behalf of this administration, help is here,” Buttigieg explained.

The act provided $1.7 billion dollars for Amtrak.

“These funds are providing much-needed assistance that will allow Amtrak to return more than 1,000 furloughed employees to work and maintain critical rail service to passengers around the country. It is already having a positive impact,” Buttigieg added.

Northam said the Transforming Rail in Virginia initiative will grow the state’s economy by $2 billion annually.

“This transformative plan will make travel faster and safer. It will make it easier to move up and down our East Coast and it will connect urban and rural Virginia,” Northam said.

