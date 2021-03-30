Advertisement

RHSPCA asks for donations ahead of kitten intake season

RHSPCA Kitten Shower
RHSPCA Kitten Shower(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Mar. 30, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kitten season is approaching for the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA and they are in need of supplies for the influx of felines. The shelter is hosting its Kitten Shower from March 29 to April 3.

RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said in 2020, the shelter’s staff and volunteers cared for nearly 1,000 kittens.

From April to October, he said they are expecting 800 to 900 kittens to come into their care.

Some items they will need are milk replacement, microwavable heating pads, small litter boxes and measuring scales to monitor the kittens’ growth.

The shelter will also accept monetary donations to make sure kittens are healthy before adoption.

“All need to be vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, tested for feline leukemia and FIV, and of course, spayed or neutered before they’re adopted out as well,” Nawaz said.

You can drop off donations at the RHSPCA or you can purchase from the shelter’s Amazon Wish List and those items will be delivered directly to the shelter’s door.

For more information on the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, click here.

