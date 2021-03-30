Rion-Bowman VFW Post 632 in Harrisonburg turns 100

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday, March 30, the Rion-Bowman VFW Post 632 in Harrisonburg celebrated its 100th anniversary.

“It means a lot of years of sacrifice. How do you put that in words? You really can’t,” Senior Vice Commander Christopher Rexrode said.

VFW Post 632 was the first Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter formed in the Shenandoah Valley, and combat veterans from every conflict since World War I have been a part of the post.

73 post commanders have served over the years.

Rexrode said they are grateful to be celebrating this milestone, especially during the pandemic when many VFW posts across the country have had to close.

He said the pandemic has been especially hard for veterans.

“We’re fortunate that we can still open the doors and have those folks come in here because a lot of times all it takes is to be able to talk to somebody. This is what we’re here for. That’s what we do on a daily basis,” Rexrode said.

The VFW is a place for veterans to share experiences and comradery, and Rexrode said they hope to keep that going for another 100 years.

The post originally planned to hold a 3-day celebration, but due to the pandemic, they are holding a small ceremony this year.

During the ceremony, their 100-year-old flag will be retired and put on display inside the post. Members will also be given a military challenge coin marking the centennial milestone.

They hope to have a larger celebration in the future.

This Memorial Day, the post is planning to place flags around the WWI cannon memorial at the old Harrisonburg High School with the names of fallen service members.

If you have a loved one that served and has passed away and would like to get involved, you can send their branch of service, name, birth year, and year they passed to vfwpost632@gmail.com by May 1.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.