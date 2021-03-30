Advertisement

Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday, March 12, 2021 that processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Americans who do not usually file taxes will soon receive their part of the stimulus package.

The Treasury Department and IRS are working on rolling out the payments for Social Security recipients and other non-filing federal beneficiaries. That includes Social Security retirement, survivor or disability, Supplemental Security Income, and Railroad Retirement Board beneficiaries, according to the IRS.

The IRS reported on Tuesday recipients could receive their payment as early as this weekend, with a majority receiving their stimulus check on April 7.

Recipients could receive up to $1,400 as part of the nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill President Joe Biden signed into law.

Officials say the majority of these payments will be sent electronically and disbursed by direct deposit or existing Direct Express cards.

The IRS said it had to wait on updated data from the Social Security Administration before sending checks. Many had complained on social media they had not received their payments or been given a date when they would be sent.

The agency also reported they are still reviewing data for Veteran Affairs benefits recipients and estimate they will receive their payment by mid-April, but an exact date remains to be determined.

Eligible individuals can check the status of their payment with the IRS’s Get My Payment Tool.

