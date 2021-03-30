Advertisement

Tennessee flood deaths rise to 6 with more rain coming

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee emergency officials say a sixth person died in flash flooding over the weekend, and four of the six deaths involved cars.

A vehicle driven by Donna Adams was swept into Big Creek in Hawkins County on Sunday afternoon.

More than 250 miles to the west, a man died after driving onto a flooded road in Ashland City.

In nearby Nashville, one man was found dead in a submerged car and a second man died after exiting a car stuck in floodwaters. Two other Nashville victims were found near a homeless camp.

With more rain expected Tuesday, the National Weather Service is warning that more flooding is likely.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 5th, 2019 head-on collision in Rockingham County
Driver enters Alford plea for involuntary manslaughter in deadly car crash
File image
Officials: Former pastor of Toms Brook United Methodist facing aggravated sexual battery charge
Lucia Bremer
Henrico community mourns shooting death of teen girl
Treyvon Diante Medley-Green of Harrisonburg.
RCSO: Harrisonburg man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement
Lucia Bremer
14-year-old arraigned, held at detention center for murder of Va. teen

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use for people under 60 over clots
Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
LIVE: Witness: Officer in Floyd case gave onlookers a ‘cold’ stare
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street
Authorities say wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of more...
Crews battling Black Hills wildfires hampered by strong wind