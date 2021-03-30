Advertisement

Tennessee to receive more heavy rain

This photo shows cars stranded in a Walmart parking lot on Nolensville Pike in Nashville,...
This photo shows cars stranded in a Walmart parking lot on Nolensville Pike in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 28, 2021. Heavy rain across Tennessee flooded homes and roads early Sunday, prompting officials to rescue numerous people from houses, apartments and vehicles as a line of severe storms crossed the state.(Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
By John Stevens
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WHSV) - Areas that saw over half a foot of rain this past weekend are right back in the mix for several more inches of rain in the next two days.

A strong cold front is beginning to sweep through the country today, which is forecasted to bring our area in the Shenandoah Valley a much-needed soaking rain during the day on Wednesday. Unfortunately for portions of Tennessee, this is exactly what they *don’t* need.

Many areas in Tennessee saw over half a foot of rain over the weekend.
Many areas in Tennessee saw over half a foot of rain over the weekend.(NWS Nashville)

Widespread rain is expected to impact these exact same areas that saw torrential rainfall just a few days ago. This time, however, they are only forecasted to receive 1-2″ of rain.

Still, with an already saturated ground, flash flooding is expected, and Flash Flood Watches are in place for much of the Volunteer State through early Thursday morning. Many places have rivers at or above flood stage currently, but the good news is that this next batch of rain is not expected to contribute much to river flooding. Instead, runoff from rainwater that doesn’t soak into the saturated ground is what is expected to be the major cause of flash flooding with this next system.

Unfortunately, at least 6 people have died as a result of recent floodwaters across the state, so it is important that as more rain comes, people listen to any flash flood warnings that are issued. A good rule of thumb while driving is that if you can’t see the road, “turn around, don’t drown”.

This March has gone on the record as the 2nd rainiest March in much of Tennessee’s history with well over 10 inches of rain in many spots, and we’ll just keep adding to that total over the next 2 days before April comes in with sunshine for much of the East.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 5th, 2019 head-on collision in Rockingham County
Driver enters Alford plea for involuntary manslaughter in deadly car crash
File image
Officials: Former pastor of Toms Brook United Methodist facing aggravated sexual battery charge
Lucia Bremer
Henrico community mourns shooting death of teen girl
Treyvon Diante Medley-Green of Harrisonburg.
RCSO: Harrisonburg man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement
Lucia Bremer
14-year-old arraigned, held at detention center for murder of Va. teen

Latest News

File image
ACSO seeking public’s assistance with locating wanted person
NBC29 File Image.
New fund coming out soon for restaurants impacted by COVID-19
Evictions continue in Virginia despite federal moratorium
Money
Mine safety training grants available from US government
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,432 on Tuesday