Tennessee to receive more heavy rain

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WHSV) - Areas that saw over half a foot of rain this past weekend are right back in the mix for several more inches of rain in the next two days.

A strong cold front is beginning to sweep through the country today, which is forecasted to bring our area in the Shenandoah Valley a much-needed soaking rain during the day on Wednesday. Unfortunately for portions of Tennessee, this is exactly what they *don’t* need.

Many areas in Tennessee saw over half a foot of rain over the weekend. (NWS Nashville)

Widespread rain is expected to impact these exact same areas that saw torrential rainfall just a few days ago. This time, however, they are only forecasted to receive 1-2″ of rain.

You may have heard, some rain is on the way tomorrow evening through Wednesday. Right now, we generally expect 1-2" of total rainfall with higher amounts across southern counties.



A Flash Flood Watch was issued for Tue-Thu., based on recent rainfall and the current forecast. pic.twitter.com/SZXiUJ0VDN — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 30, 2021

Still, with an already saturated ground, flash flooding is expected, and Flash Flood Watches are in place for much of the Volunteer State through early Thursday morning. Many places have rivers at or above flood stage currently, but the good news is that this next batch of rain is not expected to contribute much to river flooding. Instead, runoff from rainwater that doesn’t soak into the saturated ground is what is expected to be the major cause of flash flooding with this next system.

Many rivers and creeks remain in flood across the area, and will remain there for another few days. Mid-week rain of 1-2 inches not expected to impact river levels too much, and dry weather several days after will allow good improvement. Freezing temps however are on the way. pic.twitter.com/iwsTxqvfDy — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 29, 2021

Unfortunately, at least 6 people have died as a result of recent floodwaters across the state, so it is important that as more rain comes, people listen to any flash flood warnings that are issued. A good rule of thumb while driving is that if you can’t see the road, “turn around, don’t drown”.

This March has gone on the record as the 2nd rainiest March in much of Tennessee’s history with well over 10 inches of rain in many spots, and we’ll just keep adding to that total over the next 2 days before April comes in with sunshine for much of the East.

