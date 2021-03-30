Advertisement

Tuesday marks 40th anniversary of attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan

FILE - In this Monday, March 30, 1981 file photo, Secret Service agents and police officers...
FILE - In this Monday, March 30, 1981 file photo, Secret Service agents and police officers swarm a gunman, obscured from view, after he attempted an assassination on President Ronald Reagan outside the Washington Hilton hotel.(Ron Edmonds | AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the attempted assassination of former President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

He was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton hotel following a speaking engagement.

The attack was captured on camera and broadcast repeatedly by media outlets.

Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton Hotel following a...
Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton Hotel following a speaking engagement on March 30, 1981.(CNN Newsource)

He had only been in office for 70 days when it happened. Reagan recovered and went on to complete his term and win reelection in 1984.

White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy, and police officer Thomas Delahanty were also wounded.

They all survived the assassination attempt, but Brady suffered brain damage and was permanently disabled. He became an advocate for gun control legislation.

The gunman, John Hinckley Jr., was found not guilty by reason of insanity on all counts and was sentenced to a mental care facility.

A federal judge released him from in-patient care in 2016.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 5th, 2019 head-on collision in Rockingham County
Driver enters Alford plea for involuntary manslaughter in deadly car crash
File image
Officials: Former pastor of Toms Brook United Methodist facing aggravated sexual battery charge
Lucia Bremer
Henrico community mourns shooting death of teen girl
Treyvon Diante Medley-Green of Harrisonburg.
RCSO: Harrisonburg man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement
Lucia Bremer
14-year-old arraigned, held at detention center for murder of Va. teen

Latest News

File image
ACSO seeking public’s assistance with locating wanted person
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2021 file photo shows a car entering an Amazon facility where labor is...
‘Lighting a fuse’: Amazon vote may spark more union pushes
NBC29 File Image.
New fund coming out soon for restaurants impacted by COVID-19
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
German cities suspend AstraZeneca vaccine use for people under 60
Evictions continue in Virginia despite federal moratorium