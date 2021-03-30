Advertisement

Tuition free programs to become a reality for Virginia community colleges

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam passed legislation on Monday for the G-3 initiative. It’s a tuition-free college program for community colleges across the commonwealth. The program will benefit lower and middle-income students, as well as business leaders who need skilled workers.

“That student who really needs a career focus to their instruction and hands on instruction, this is going to be really an incentive to think about coming back to school and getting the training they nee to create a better life for themselves,” said John Downey, the president of Blue Ridge Community College.

Downey said no matter what your career path is, this is a great time to pursue higher education.

