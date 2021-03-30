VHSL Football Playoff Rankings - March 30
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL football playoff rankings as of Tuesday, March 30.
Note: The top four teams in each region qualify for the playoffs during the 2021 spring season.
Region 5D
6. Harrisonburg (1-2 Overall, 1-2 Valley District)
Region 3C
3. Turner Ashby (5-0 Overall, 3-0 Valley District)
----------
8. Wilson Memorial (3-2 Overall, 2-2 Shenandoah District)
9. Broadway (3-1 Overall, 1-1 Valley District)
11. Fort Defiance (1-4 Overall, 1-3 Shenandoah District)
12. Waynesboro (1-4 Overall, 0-3 Valley District)
13. Spotswood (1-4 Overall, 0-3 Valley District)
Region 3B
9. Central (1-3 Overall, 1-3 Northwestern District)
Region 2B
1. Stuarts Draft (5-0 Overall, 4-0 Shenandoah District)
2. Strasburg (4-1 Overall, 4-0 Bull Run District)
3. Page County (3-1 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)
----------
5. Luray (3-2 Overall, 3-1 Bull Run District)
6. Buffalo Gap (2-3 Overall, 1-3 Shenandoah District)
7. Staunton (1-3 Overall, 0-3 Shenandoah District)
8. Stonewall Jackson (1-4 Overall, 1-4 Bull Run District)
9. East Rockingham (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Bull Run District)
Region 1B
1. Riverheads (5-0 Overall, 4-0 Shenandoah District)
To see the full VHSL football playoff rankings, click here.
