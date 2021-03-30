VHSL Football Playoff Rankings - March 30

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL football playoff rankings as of Tuesday, March 30.

Note: The top four teams in each region qualify for the playoffs during the 2021 spring season.

Region 5D

6. Harrisonburg (1-2 Overall, 1-2 Valley District)

Region 3C

3. Turner Ashby (5-0 Overall, 3-0 Valley District)

----------

8. Wilson Memorial (3-2 Overall, 2-2 Shenandoah District)

9. Broadway (3-1 Overall, 1-1 Valley District)

11. Fort Defiance (1-4 Overall, 1-3 Shenandoah District)

12. Waynesboro (1-4 Overall, 0-3 Valley District)

13. Spotswood (1-4 Overall, 0-3 Valley District)

Region 3B

9. Central (1-3 Overall, 1-3 Northwestern District)

Region 2B

1. Stuarts Draft (5-0 Overall, 4-0 Shenandoah District)

2. Strasburg (4-1 Overall, 4-0 Bull Run District)

3. Page County (3-1 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)

----------

5. Luray (3-2 Overall, 3-1 Bull Run District)

6. Buffalo Gap (2-3 Overall, 1-3 Shenandoah District)

7. Staunton (1-3 Overall, 0-3 Shenandoah District)

8. Stonewall Jackson (1-4 Overall, 1-4 Bull Run District)

9. East Rockingham (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Bull Run District)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (5-0 Overall, 4-0 Shenandoah District)

To see the full VHSL football playoff rankings, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.