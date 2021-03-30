UPDATE: VSP confirm one fatality in vehicle crash on I-64, westbound lanes remain closed

UPDATED 10:53 a.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation reports motorists can expect delays on I-64 at mile marker 87.6 in Augusta County due to a vehicle crash.

Virginia State Police have confirmed one fatality as a result of the crash.

The westbound left shoulder, left lane and right lane are closed. Traffic is getting by using the off ramp.

Traffic backups are approximately one mile.

