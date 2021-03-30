Advertisement

UPDATE: VSP confirm one fatality in vehicle crash on I-64, westbound lanes remain closed

A vehicle crash on I-64 at mile marker 87.6 in Augusta County has caused delays and lane...
A vehicle crash on I-64 at mile marker 87.6 in Augusta County has caused delays and lane closures.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPDATED 10:53 a.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation reports motorists can expect delays on I-64 at mile marker 87.6 in Augusta County due to a vehicle crash.

Virginia State Police have confirmed one fatality as a result of the crash.

The westbound left shoulder, left lane and right lane are closed. Traffic is getting by using the off ramp.

Traffic backups are approximately one mile.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

