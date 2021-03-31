Blue Ridge Area Food Bank acquires more land to expand property in Verona

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will be acquiring 4.16 acres of land behind its building on Laurel Hill Road to expand its property, something the food bank says is much needed.

“Without question, there is still an increased need for food. Certainly, with the federal stimulus and with the measures in the most recent bill, we think that we’ll avoid becoming completely overwhelmed,” CEO Michael McKee said.

But with the level of need being 16 percent higher than before the pandemic, the need for more space at the food bank also grew, mainly due to traffic and congestion concerns in the food bank’s parking lot,

“With quadrupling the amount of food we’re distributing, that means quadruple the number of trucks that are making deliveries and then also our own trucks heading out making deliveries to our partner agencies,” McKee said.

But this additional space will help to address that issue.

“We’ll only use a very small portion of the property for passenger car parking. That will free up space in the back to accommodate large tractor-trailers that are making deliveries to the food bank,” McKee said. “We have no plans whatsoever to build any structures on that property, we’re not going to be developing that property, we just need to relieve the congestion in the back with the truck traffic and passenger vehicle parking.”

McKee plans to close on the property in just a few weeks, then they will move into the planning process.

