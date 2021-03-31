Advertisement

Clark preparing to coach final game at Bridgewater

Michael Clark is preparing to coach his final game for the Bridgewater College football program.
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Michael Clark is preparing to coach his final game for the Bridgewater College football program.

Clark announced in early January that he will be retiring at the end of Bridgewater’s spring season, his 26th campaign as head coach of the program. The Eagles are scheduled to visit Shenandoah for the ODAC Fifth Place Game Saturday evening. Clark is the winningest coach in ODAC history and has a storied career worth celebrating but he says he is still focused on the upcoming game and the future of the program.

“Our approach this week has been what can we do in the next six days that helps this program be better in August,” said Clark. “That’s the key thing. I do believe it’s a championship program...that’s really the approach I am taking, it’s about long term.”

Current Bridgewater offensive coordinator Scott Lemn will take over as head coach once Clark retires. Bridgewater and Shenandoah are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Saturday (April 3).

