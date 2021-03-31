Grant helps those in abusive relationships find safer situations with their pet

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - New Directions, which helps folks in domestic violence situations, has received a $20,000 grant from PetSmart Charities.

The funds will be used to help provide financial assistance to folks in abusive relationships find a safer situation for themselves with their pets

New Directors Director of Client Services Kristen Cook says around 48% of people that have pets don’t leave an abusive relationship because they have pets.

“Anybody who has pets knows that... and especially being in an abusive situation, knows that the last thing you want to do is leave your pets behind or be fearful that you won’t be able to care for them after leaving. So this grant gives us the opportunity to help financially,” Cook said.

The grant money can used for such things as deposit for pets to stay at a hotel, boarding expenses, food or hygiene items related to financial abuse, vaccinations, surgery or other needs for injuries that a pet may have experienced due to domestic violence.

