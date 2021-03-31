Advertisement

Harrisonburg Salvation Army distributes meals for Easter

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time, the Harrisonburg Salvation Army hosted an Easter food distribution.

It featured chicken from Perdue, prepared bags of food and Easter baskets for kids under 12.

Community members and Harrisonburg police officers were there to help with the donations from the community on Wednesday morning.

Captain Harold Gitau with the Salvation Army says they want to give every family in the community the opportunity to celebrate the Easter holiday.

“We have seen a couple of new people who have never been coming, and that tells us the need is more and it’s affecting more people,” Gitau said. “But we are trusting God that things will kind of ease up as we move on toward the year.”

Gitau says they put together about 200 boxes of food and Easter baskets for families in need.

“On behalf of the Salvation Army here in Harrisonburg, our staff, our management, our advisory board, we are so blessed to serve in this community that has continued to support the Salvation Army here. We cannot do what we do, doing the most good, without their support.”

The Salvation Army invites the community to donate on April 21 for Community Giving Day.

