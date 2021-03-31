Advertisement

JMU preparing for top-15 matchup with Richmond

By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 30, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is gearing up for a CAA showdown Saturday afternoon.

The No. 1-ranked Dukes are scheduled to visit No. 15 Richmond for a 12 p.m. kickoff Saturday in a matchup of unbeaten teams. JMU is currently 4-0 Overall (2-0 CAA) while Richmond is 3-0 Overall (3-0 CAA). The winner will be in the driver’s seat in the CAA South Division race and be in prime position to earn the CAA’s automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs.

“You know this game is potentially for the conference championship, potentially,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “They’re undefeated, we’re undefeated. We have games remaining, they have games remaining...there’s a lot at stake in this game.”

The two teams have not played yet this spring. The Dukes and Spiders were scheduled to play in Harrisonburg on Saturday, March 20 but that game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at JMU. Saturday’s game will be televised by NBC Sports Washington.

Watch Curt Cignetti’s full weekly press conference (3/30) here:

DIGITAL EXTRA: Curt Cignetti weekly press conference (3/30/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: Curt Cignetti weekly press conference (3/30/21)