Lord Fairfax Community College to host virtual commencement, driv-thru diploma walk

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) — Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC) announced Wednesday its 2021 commencement will include a diploma walk and a virtual ceremony for the class of 2021.

According to a press release from the college, a virtual ceremony will be held online at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and feature the National Anthem, an address from LFCC President Kim Blosser, a graduation speech by graduate Faith Dellinger and recognition of the Outstanding Graduates.

The virtual ceremony will then remain online for at least one year.

LFCC will also host a drive-thru diploma walk. Graduates can choose to walk at the Fauquier Campus on Thursday, May 13, or at the Middletown Campus on Friday, May 14.

For the drive-thru diploma walk, each graduate will be allowed to have two vehicles accompany them. LFCC says the graduate will have a scheduled time to have their name read, walk across the stage, receive their diploma cover and be photographed.

For more information on commencement at Lord Fairfax Community College, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.