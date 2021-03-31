Advertisement

Lord Fairfax Community College to host virtual commencement, driv-thru diploma walk

Lord Fairfax Community College announced Wednesday its 2021 commencement will include a diploma...
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) — Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC) announced Wednesday its 2021 commencement will include a diploma walk and a virtual ceremony for the class of 2021.

According to a press release from the college, a virtual ceremony will be held online at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, and feature the National Anthem, an address from LFCC President Kim Blosser, a graduation speech by graduate Faith Dellinger and recognition of the Outstanding Graduates.

The virtual ceremony will then remain online for at least one year.

LFCC will also host a drive-thru diploma walk. Graduates can choose to walk at the Fauquier Campus on Thursday, May 13, or at the Middletown Campus on Friday, May 14.

For the drive-thru diploma walk, each graduate will be allowed to have two vehicles accompany them. LFCC says the graduate will have a scheduled time to have their name read, walk across the stage, receive their diploma cover and be photographed.

For more information on commencement at Lord Fairfax Community College, click here.

